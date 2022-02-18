Tools stolen from Friendship Centre

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Several tools were stolen from the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre currently under renovation.

The break-and-enter occurred sometime from Feb. 4-7, High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt Bryce Tarzwell says in an email Feb. 11.

“What has been reported stolen to date are numerous contractor tools that were on site for construction,” Tarzwell says.

Entry to the building was gained through a locked back door.

“It appears the only damage was to the door,” Tarzwell says.

Police are looking for suspects in the incident.

“Unfortunately, due to the location of the door, lack of video surveillance and negative results with neighourhood inquiries, no suspects have been identified,” Tarzwell says.

The centre on 51 Ave. has been temporarily closed since June 15, 2021 for building repairs and required maintenance.

Contractors have been working in the building in the past few months.

“Any information about the break-and-enter and theft would be greatly appreciated,” Tarzwell says.

Anyone with information is requested to phone the High Prairie RCMP at [780] 523-3370 or CrimeStoppers at [1-800] 8477 [TIPS].