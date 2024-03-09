Toot! Toot!

Riley Ominayak stands inside the play train structure recently placed in the McLennan Municipal Library. The play structure was built to recognize McLennan’s rich history involving the railway.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Reading is often described as a long ride to success in education.

To meet that goal, the McLennan Library Board has recently installed a play train structure in the library for children to enjoy. The idea behind the project is to make the library a fun place to be and to keep the library relevant in today’s world of evolving electronic technology.

Board chair Melodie Valiquette says the board began project planning and grant searching in 2021.

“We were inspired by the play structures and indoor playgrounds found in libraries across the world,” she says.

The board received a grant for the project from the Community Services Recovery Fund from the Government of Canada and United Way Alberta Northwest. The amount was not disclosed.

When it came to design, a train was a natural.

“The train design is an acknowledgment to McLennan’s history,” says Valiquette.

“All the board said it needs to be a train,” she adds.

The original design, construction and installation of the approximate 4 x 8-foot structure was completed by M.D. of Smoky River resident Darren Isert, of Regrown Woodwork.

A grand opening was held Feb. 18 with about 45-50 attending to rave revues, and aided with a donation from the McLennan Legion.

Julie Valiquette is the librarian. Hours are Monday from 1-5 p.m., Tuesday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday from 1-8 p.m.; Thursday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Friday from 1-5 p.m.

The library is closed weekends except for special events.

There are a few places in the play train structure to explore. Left-right are Atlas Isert, left, and Sampson Isert.