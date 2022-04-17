Tootoo speaks to NLC students

Jordin Tootoo

Ex-NHL star Jordin Tootoo spoke to Northern Lakes College students April 6, bringing his message of inclusivity, resilience and the importance of teamwork in the workplace and social communities.

During his message, he spoke of the importance of giving back to Indigenous communities. He also promoted the creating of inclusive communities that destigmatize mental illness and addiction, creating an environment where asking for help is not considered a weakness.

“These are times of great uncertainty and we are looking to young people to lead us to a better tomorrow,” said Tootoo in an NLC news release.

“This will only be accomplished if we are true to ourselves, communication with one another and recognize that everyone is fighting a fight no one else knows about.”

Tootoo authored the book All the Way: My Life on Ice, and is the founder of the Tootoo Foundation, which he founded in honour of his late brother, Terence. The foundation aims to raise awareness about addiction, youth at risk, and suicide prevention.

Tootoo is of Inuit and Ukrainian descent, and the first Inuk player and Nunavut player to play in the NHL.

