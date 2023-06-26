Top Raiders June 26, 2023 · by Admin2015 · 0 Prairie River Junior High School in High Prairie honoured its top female and male athletes at an awards ceremony June 14. Left-right, are Abby Bilyk, who won the Top Female Athlete Award, and Liam Lamason, winner of the Top Male Athlete Award. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You Many hands make light work Kids Can Catch coming to Winagami Lake July 8 High Prairie Elementary celebrates Indigenous Day A special surprise for a special girl