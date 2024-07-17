Tour promotes, showcases what Northern Sunrise offers

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Northern Sunrise County will be hosting a tour of its region for interested participants on July 19.

“As part of our Economic Development and Tourism initiatives, Northern Sunrise County Tours showcase the diverse businesses, attractions, history and natural beauty of Northern Sunrise County,” says the County’s Kate Gustafson.

“Thus far, we have a few different tour opportunities coming up that residents should keep their eye out for.”

Gustafson says the first Tour Days is set to highlight Harmon Valley Park, Little Prairie Church, Green Goddess’s newly-developed botanical garden, Nampa Museum and the Nampa Sunrise Café.

“Our second Tour Days series, later this summer, is set to highlight Lavoie Dairy Farm, Les Tisserands, and the St. Isidore Museum,” she says.

“Within our tour series we also have an opportunity to collaborate with Peace River Adventures and provide residents with a river tour of the Smoky River that runs adjacent to the county.”

Gustafson sys the County hopes to continue hosting the tours as it’s an opportunity to showcase and highlight residents, organizations, businesses, and community members in Northern Sunrise County.

“Often, the beauty of our own backyard gets missed because it becomes so mundane to us, but when it is highlighted in a different way, the magic of exploring your own region comes to life all over again,” she exclaims.

“We have so many hidden gems within the county that most people don’t even know about. By highlighting the incredible aspects of Northern Sunrise County, we empower residents to shop locally and support their communities.”

The first tour includes transportation and sightseeing without worrying about navigating. She says other tours typically feature locally sourced snacks or light refreshments.

Additionally, Gustaf- son says the tours are informative so attendees will learn or experience something new on each tour.

“We strive to make our tours as accessible as possible for everyone and hope that everyone can find something enjoyable along their way,” she says.

“Different businesses and organizations have the opportunity to connect with residents to showcase their labour of love, hopefully, inspiring residents to support them and invest back into their communities.”

Interested participants can register by following the registration form links that are posted on Northern Sunrise County’s social media pages on Facebook and Instagram, by emailing kgustafson @northernsunrise.net or by calling (780) 625-3293. Tours are dependent on registration, so Gustafson urges people to call as soon as possible to register.

“We had a wonderful time hosting a series of farm tours last summer where we got to explore and experience the Lavoie Dairy Farm, Desfosses Greenhouse and MCW Apiaries,” she says.

“The feedback that we received was really positive and encouraging, not only for us but for the farms as well. The stops we’ve selected showcase the diversity of our county, featuring rich history, stunning views, remarkable organizations and businesses, and, most importantly, wonderful people.”

If you are interested in collaborating with Northern Sunrise County to host a tour of your industry, business, or locations, please reach out to Gustafson for consideration.