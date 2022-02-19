Town council demanding answers

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Many harsh words, including some of the profane variety, were directed toward Alberta Health Services after its decision to not allow a doctor hospital privileges at the High Prairie Health Complex.

“Playground politics” is how Councillor Sacha Martens described the actions of AHS.

The issue arose Jan. 31 after High Prairie Medical Clinic was advised a doctor wanting to come to town was refused privileges. In effect, it killed any chance of him coming to town.

HPMC manager Judy Johnston posted the news on social media Feb. 4 which prompted an outpouring of anger from the community. Johnston asked for support from the community in trying to get AHS to overturn its decision. Many promised to do so.

The High Prairie Medical Clinic is a private business operated by Dr. Robin Laughlin as opposed to the High Prairie Wellness Clinic operated by AHS.

The matter made its way onto the agenda at town council’s meeting Feb. 8. Mayor Brian Panasiuk noted HPMC’s concerns.

“That doctor, he may already be gone,” he told council.

“We all know the High Prairie Medical Clinic may cease to exist. . .Dr. Laughlin is close to retirement.”

“This is a huge issue for this community,” said Councillor Donna Deynaka. “Dr. Laughlin’s clinic serves over 2,000 people. People should have a choice to who they want to see.

“The way they are treating that man is sickening and appalling,” she added. “It’s wrong in so many ways.”

Deynaka suggested writing a letter citing concerns to Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn, Alberta Minister of Health Jason Copping and AHS CEO Verna Yiu.

“We need to have these issues resolved in a way that benefits our community. The sooner the better.”

Panasiuk added he spoke with Johnston who asked for support in any way. He suggested arranging a meeting with AHS decision makers.

Deynaka was skeptical.

“It will probably take them months to co-ordinate this,” she said. “We need to start [lobbying] for that clinic and for the community.”

Councillor Judy Stenhouse agreed the time to write letters was over.

“I’m done with letters,” she said. “Face to face, mask to mask. We need the reps. . .everybody in the same room. Enough of these emails and conference calls.”

And, suggested Stenhouse, record the meeting, even if it was in Edmonton.

Councillor John Dunn suggested a letter and request for a meeting.

“We need to understand what is happening to the High Prairie Medical Clinic. Put aside their differences and work for the betterment of the community.”

“No more playground politics,” added Martens.

“We want answers,” agreed Councillor Therese Yacyshyn. “We have questions. We want answers. What’s the problem? We need to move forward.”

Panasiuk told council AHS was hearing about the issue “quite a bit. They’re on it and they’re hearing about it already.”

The statement angered Deynaka.

“It pisses me off when government officials say, ‘We’re on it.’ What does that mean?

“How are you [AHS] going to resolve it?’ she continued. “We want to meet. We don’t want your walk-around bull****. What kind of crap**** is that?”

Deynaka, who later apologized for her frustration and profanity, added she wanted resolution and fast.

“The way they’re treating that man [Dr. Laughlin] and that clinic is abhorrent.”

Martens warned any meeting held should be hosted by council, not AHS, so council could drive the agenda and not get off-track.

Stenhouse also suggested council withdraw their support for free rent for doctors at the Wellness Clinic but keep the offer open for HPMC. No decision was made on the suggestion, however.

Panasiuk added he was hopeful the meeting could be arranged within the week.