Town, County lobby for 1 more policeman

Chris Clegg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie RCMP S/Sgt. Warren Wright needs a little more help.



And the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County are going to try and help him get it!



The Town agreed at its Oct. 27 meeting and the County the next day, to ask RCMP “K” Division to consider adding one more officer to the local force.



“I want that position to be for traffic,” said Wright at town council’s meeting.



He added the upper echelon in the RCMP tend to listen when communities make such requests.



Meanwhile, the County’s request to add another officer was triggered over growing concerns about quads and all-terrain vehicles roaring through hamlets at all hours of the night.



The County’s message will be presented to RCMP K Division at a meeting during the Rural Municipalities virtual fall convention Nov. 3-4.



“Through ratepayers’ phone call complaints to councillors and staff, bylaw officer sightings, RCMP sightings and hamlet town meetings, the issue of enforcement of traffic violations has come up multiple times,” Brett Hawken, director of community and protective services, presented to council.



He also wrote due to capacity issues, the current detachments cannot have one officer specifically dedicated to traffic visibility and enforcement.



Big Lakes believes that more visibility and enforcement, if necessary, would be beneficial for the hamlets and the Town of High Prairie.



Due to lack of members, Wright can’t guarantee members are available for traffic patrols and would like to have another member to be more proactive, rather than reactive to traffic violations.



Currently, the detachments have 26 members.