Town minutes under fire

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An error in the Town of High Prairie minutes will be corrected, promised CAO Bill McKennan at council’s Feb. 13 meeting.

Tammy Kaleta attended the meeting and requested a correction in the minutes of the Jan. 9 meeting.

Kaleta attended the Jan. 9 meeting representing Citizens on Patrol. Later, Ron Shunter attended and addressed the meeting but his delegation was not recorded in the minutes. Kaleta wanted to know why.

“Staff may have interpreted it the wrong way,” said McKennan. “That wasn’t the intent (to ignore) at all.”

However, it is McKennan who presents the minutes and reviews them before to ensure they are accurate. Council acts as a second set of eyes to ensure accuracy.