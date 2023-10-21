Town of High Prairie hosting Halloween Decorating Contest

Richard Froese

South Peace News

High Prairie residents and business owners are invited to get into the Halloween spirit as the Town of High Prairie hosts its 8th annual Halloween Decorating Contest.

At its regular meeting Oct. 10, council decided to continue the contest.

Councillor Donna Deynaka added the item to the agenda and initiated discussion.

“It’s getting to be that time of year,” Deynaka said.

“Do we want to go forward with it this year or not?”

Others on council supported the contest.

“I think it’s a good idea to continue it,” acting mayor Judy Stenhouse said.

Councillor Therese Yachyshyn agreed.

“It’s good community spirit.”

The contest is open to homes and businesses in High Prairie, states the posting on the Town website. Decorations will be considered for only the front of homes and businesses, yard and roof, and not interior or back yard.

Entries will be judged in two categories : Traditional display will focus on scary, haunting and ghoulish; modern display will focus on elegant and stylish.

Residents and businesses are invited to email photos to the Town that will be posted on the Town’s Facebook page for viewers to judge.

Deadline to submit photos is Oct. 27 at midnight.

Winners will be chosen by the most likes and will be announced Oct. 31.

People are invited to e-mail photos to reception@highprairie.ca with their name, address and telephone number.