Town of HP, Big Lakes County to discuss Rehn’s future

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

In the wake of the Town of Slave Lake’s asking for Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn’s resignation Jan. 5, the Town of High Prairie and Big Lakes County will be discussing Rehn’s future in the next week.

High Prairie Mayor Brian Panasiuk says council meets tomorrow night [Wednesday, Jan. 6] which will give council the opportunity to discuss the matter.

“To be honest, I don’t know how council would feel,” says Panasiuk.

Personally, he calls Rehn and other MLA’s actions a “lapse of judgment” and that “they’re paying the price.”

Big Lakes County Reeve Ken Matthews already had a copy of the Town of Slave Lake’s letter [see this post] and said the matter is on the agenda for council discussion at the County’s Jan. 12 meeting.

Some members of both councils have expressed frustration over Rehn’s performance since his election, citing his visibility in the riding and other concerns.

Rehn’s holiday trip during Christmas despite asking other Albertans to stay at home during the COVID-19 pandemic has caused public outrage.