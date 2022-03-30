Town of HP council donates to Bamford concert

A family swim pass for the live auction and portfolio for the silent auction were the Town of High Prairie’s contributions to the Gord Bamford concert in town March 26.

Council decided to support the concert at its March 22 meeting after recognizing the event was being held to help raise money to cover expenses for the High Prairie Elks Pro Rodeo.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse was concerned council kept “supporting everything”.

“We’re struggling to stay afloat,” she said.

Councillor James Waikle disagreed, saying the donation would help an organization being another event to town.

“This is a slam dunk,” he added.

Estimated cost of both items is about $1,000.

Stenhouse opposed the motion.

The concert was a near sellout at press time.