Town of HP giving Rehn a second chance

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Make no mistake about it!



The Town of High Prairie is unhappy but willing to give Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn a second chance.



Council held a special meeting Jan. 7 and discussed the Rehn matter after the Town of Slave Lake asked for his resignation Jan. 5.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk says a draft letter to be sent to Rehn will be approved at council’s regular meeting Jan. 12.



“We had concerns on his performance,” says Panasiuk.



“We’re willing to give him a second chance. We want to continue forward working with [Rehn] as long as you will continue to do your job.”



Amid the firestorm on social media that erupted after Rehn’s Christmas holiday in Mexico [despite the Alberta government asking people to stay home to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus] came to light – almost 100 per cent of it negative, and much of it extremely nasty, and which later drew an apology from Premier Jason Kenney – was Rehn’s announcement Jan. 6 that the renal dialysis clinic construction would begin at the High Prairie Health Complex later this month. Many saw it as a feeble attempt to help curb the public opinion storm Rehn was under.



Meanwhile, Big Lakes County will be discussing Rehn’s future at its meeting Jan. 13.