Town of HP giving Rehn a second chance

· by · 0

Chris Clegg
South Peace News

Make no mistake about it!

The Town of High Prairie is unhappy but willing to give Lesser Slave Lake MLA Pat Rehn a second chance.

Council held a special meeting Jan. 7 and discussed the Rehn matter after the Town of Slave Lake asked for his resignation Jan. 5.

Mayor Brian Panasiuk says a draft letter to be sent to Rehn will be approved at council’s regular meeting Jan. 12.

“We had concerns on his performance,” says Panasiuk.

“We’re willing to give him a second chance. We want to continue forward working with [Rehn] as long as you will continue to do your job.”

Amid the firestorm on social media that erupted after Rehn’s Christmas holiday in Mexico [despite the Alberta government asking people to stay home to stop the spread of the COVID-19 virus] came to light – almost 100 per cent of it negative, and much of it extremely nasty, and which later drew an apology from Premier Jason Kenney – was Rehn’s announcement Jan. 6 that the renal dialysis clinic construction would begin at the High Prairie Health Complex later this month. Many saw it as a feeble attempt to help curb the public opinion storm Rehn was under.

Meanwhile, Big Lakes County will be discussing Rehn’s future at its meeting Jan. 13.

Share this post

Recommended for You

Post Comment