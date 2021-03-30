Town of HP Notebook

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

No update on developments

There is no new news on two proposed developments in High Prairie.

CAO Rod Risling was sick and did not attend the March 23 meeting, so Supt. Vern Walker answered questions.

Walker was asked about the development on the east end [Tim Hortons] and replied there was nothing new since Transportation approved the development permit.

Council also heard there was no update on the proposed gas bar and convenience store planned for the west end of town.

Time to renew dog licence

Town of High Prairie senior peace office Alan Bloom reported to council that 11 tickets were issued to residents for not renewing their dog licence.

The number was not high seeing 226 notices were sent.

During another portion of the report, Bloom said one ticket was issued for a dog attack.

One other ticket was issued under the Animal Protection Act after a dog was left outside in cold weather.

No for more tickets [mask bylaw]

Town of High Prairie senior peace officer Alan Bloom informed council no more tickets were issued recently under the face covering [mask] bylaw.

However, Bloom added he did issue two warnings.

At the Feb. 23 meeting, Bloom said two tickets were issued.

The fine is $100 for the first offence and $200 for subsequent offences.