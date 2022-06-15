Town of HP offers top job to Poole

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has offered the job of CAO to Sherry Poole.

Poole was offered the job after a 4-3 vote at council’s meeting June 14. If she accepts the job, she will begin July 4.

Council agreed to hire Poole with Mayor Brian Panasiuk, and councillors John Dunn, James Waikle and Theresa Yacyshyn voting in favour while councillors Donna Deynaka, Sacha Martens, Judy Stenhouse opposed.

Martens raised concerns over Poole’s hiring due to concerns in her resume. It prompted a spirited debate before the vote.

South Peace News will update this story at a later date.