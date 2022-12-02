Town of HP open house December 2, 2022 · by Admin2015 · 0 The Town of High Prairie hosted an open house Oct. 24 at the Legion Hall. Left-right, are CAO Bill McKennan and Mayor Brian Panasiuk. The town held the open house to promote its projects and services and to allow citizens to ask questions and get information. McKennan started as CAO on Oct. 3. Share this post Twitter Facebook Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest Email Recommended for You When the snow flies, Big Lakes will be ready Policy to shoot rodents off BLC books Upgrade celebrated Tracey new Girouxville councillor