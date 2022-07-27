Town of HP, Poole reach settlement

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie and former CAO Sherry Poole have reached a settlement over her termination.

“There was a payout,” said Mayor Brian Panasiuk at council’s July 26 meeting.

“I don’t know what the legal costs were,” he added.

South Peace News has asked mayor and council for the exact figures regarding Poole’s cash settlement, whether or nor not council covered Poole’s legal fees and how much they were, and what the legal fees were to the taxpayers of High Prairie.

This story will be updated at a later date.