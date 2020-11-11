Town of HP proud owner of a dam, they learn

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

There was more than one surprised face around the High Prairie town council table Oct. 27 when they learned their raw water reservoir south of town is deemed to be a dam.



Repairs to the reservoir were necessary after a slide on the north side during the summer. The matter was not as simple as an easy repair after Alberta Environment and Parks considered the reservoir a dam structure.



“I’ve been working here for 34 years and it’s the first time I heard it’s considered a dam,” said public works Supt. Vern Walker.



Nonetheless, repairs must be made to preserve the structure, but will be a bit more costly because repairs must comply with current legislation. Cost is $67,000.



Councillor Michael Long asked council if Big Lakes County should share the cost since the reservoir stores water for treatment that benefits residents of both.



“It’s council’s decision,” replied Walker.



“They don’t think water is very important,” said Long, who is still angry the County withdrew a $407,000 grant for repairs to the water treatment plant earlier this year.



Long then directed the question to Mayor Brian Panasiuk.



“Is this something we would ask the County to pay half?”



“We can ask, it’s up to council,” replied Panasiuk.



A decision will be made whether or not to approach the County at the Town’s Nov. 10 meeting.