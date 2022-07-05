Town of HP terminates CAO Poole

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie has terminated the employment of newly-hired CAO Sherry Poole.

Council made three motions at a special meeting July 4, the first day Poole was to begin work.

The first was the appointment of Poole made June 14 be terminated effectively immediately.

The second was Mayor Brian Panasiuk be authorized to work with legal counsel to finalize the details of Poole’s termination.

The third was that council direct administration to bring back three head hunter proposals to council for consideration.

The votes were not recorded.

Earlier, councillors Donna Deynaka, Sacha Martens, and Judy Stenhouse opposed the hiring of Poole while Panasiuk, and councillors John Dunn, James Waikle, and Theresa Yacyshyn approved.

South Peace News will be contacting and asking all members of council to disclose their vote.