Town of Peace River prepares for potential spring flooding

Pat’s Creek has overflowed during spring runoff and caused damage downtown Peace River in 2020, 2014 and 2013. Ongoing work has been done on the Pat’s Creek culvert by the Town of Peace River in the past several years to improve the flow of water and ice through it.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Town of Peace River is preparing for potential flooding in the spring runoff and snowmelt in the coming weeks.

Potential for high water and flooding is evident, says fire chief Tim Harris, who also serves as manager of protective services.

‘The ice cover on the Peace River has extended upstream farther than the average this year, which has slightly increased the risk of possible ice jams, leading to rapid water level increases and possible flooding within the town,” Harris says.

“A gradual thermal breakup of the ice cover creates a lower risk of ice jams whereas a mechanical or dynamic breakup has increased risks of ice jams.

“Warmer temperatures and a rapid melt in the Smoky River basin could lead to increased water levels in that river and a dynamic breakup of that ice cover which has potential to push into the Peace River and cause a substantial dynamic breakup of the ice through the town.”

Risk of spring flooding is driven by river conditions on the Peace, Smoky and Heart rivers as well as Pat’s Creek, he says.

“Generally the depth of snowpack in these areas is average or slightly lower than average this year, so the flooding risk is also average,” Harris says.

He says the town is keeping a watchful eye on the situation.

“We are constantly staying on top of these issues, recognizing when there is potential of flooding and having plans in place in case flooding does occur,” Harris says.

“Our number one priority is always residents’ safety.”

He reminds people to be prepared.

“Knowing flooding is a possibility in the region, it’s important that residents are prepared as much as possible for any emergent events,” Harris says.

“Having a 72-hour emergency preparedness kit is a great start.”

Downtown is one area that can be impacted by high water, he says.

“Generally, any flooding that occurs from issues within the Heart River or Pat’s Creek will impact the lower areas of the downtown core,” Harris says.

“A flood from an ice jam on the Peace River could effect any areas along the river, including the north end, lower west Peace and the downtown areas.”

In recent years, issues with Pat’s Creek have caused flooding in the downtown core.

“Rapid melting of the snowpack and runoff increased water levels in the creek, which brought ice into the culvert that runs through the town,” Harris says.

“On three occasions, in 2013, 2014 and 2020, the ice then jammed in the culvert, causing water to back up and enter the downtown area.”

During ice breakup each year, the town prepares to respond to any concerns and works closely with the River Ice Forecasting Division of Alberta Environment and Protected Areas.

The town also gets equipment ready.

“With specific regard to Pat’s Creek, town engineers conduct interior inspections of the creek culvert prior to ice breakup and have also engaged with water engineering firms to produce mitigation solutions to prevent future floods,’ Harris says.

“Ongoing work has been conducted on the Pat’s Creek culvert over the past few years to improve the flow of water and ice through it.”

The town continues to work on engineering solutions to deal with the runoff water before it enters the culvert in the future, he notes.

Impacts of meltdown and runoff all depend on weather and he hopes it doesn’t get too warm too quickly.

“High daytime temperatures from 10-20 C with nighttime lows above freezing lead to rapid melting and runoff of the snowpacks and dynamic breakups of the ice covers,” Harris says.

Slightly warmer days with daytime highs of 2-8 C would be the best case scenario to gradually melt and reduce the snowpacks and colder nights with temperatures below freezing to slow the melt and allow the runoff to drain away, he says.

Warmer days and sunshine also assist with the gradual thermal breakup of the river ice covers.

Temperatures in the Peace River region are expected to warm up in the first week of April, according to the Weather Network.

Daily high temperatures are forecast to reach 7C April 6 and continue for several days.

People are advised to be cautious on the river.

“Stay off the river ice,” Harris stresses.

“It is extremely dangerous to venture onto the river ice during breakup as areas of ice can deteriorate at different rates and easily give way without warning.

“The Peace River is extremely dangerous as, due to the strong river current,” Harris says.

“Anyone falling through the ice will be swept away under the remaining ice cover.”

The Town of Peace River uses its social media and alerting applications to provide information about any risks associated with ice breakup and spring flooding.

He advises residents to keep informed.