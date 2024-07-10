Town of Peace River rolls out red carpet to celebrate Canada Day

Ryley Hunsche, left, and Nishaan Singh greeted visitors to the Baytex Energy Centre on behalf of the Town of Peace River.

Emily Plihal

Local Journalism

Initiative Reporter

Hundreds of residents flocked the Baytex Energy Centre in Peace River to enjoy Canada Day Celebrations organized by the Town.

“The Town of Peace River is hosting the Canada Day Celebration and we were very excited to host this event for our community,” says recreation programmer Taylor Bak.

“To start it off, we held fireworks on June 30 followed by a ton of family-oriented activities including bouncy castles, balloon animals, face painting, games, live music entertainment, comedians, games, vendors, snow cones, and more on July 1.”

Live entertainment included local talent provided by Soul Dachuk, 8 Squared, Randall O’Byrne Band, and the Pittman Brother’s Comedy.

“It was great to see so many out for July 1 and actually to have both outside and inside activities at the Baytex,” says Mayor Elaine Manzer.

“There was a lot of things for families to do including seeing our new fire truck,” she adds.

Initially, the event was to be held at Riverfront Park but was changed to the Baytex Energy Centre because of forecasted rain and storms. The event was held from 1-4 p.m. and attracted many people to celebrate their country together.

“It is important for the Town to celebrate Canada Day to embrace our diversity, culture, and community,” says Bak.

“The Town of Peace River recognizes the importance of celebrating Canada Day so it is solely funded by the Town of Peace River.”

Food vendors were also on site including Bumblebee Ice Cream, JJ’s Kitchen, C Ken’s, and Coco’s Smokeshack, Cup It, and Matt’s Pizza. Additional vendor booths were located in the Baytex Centre, including The Baking Fairy, SPCA, Dragonfly Bathhouse, Fern’s Crafts, and the Beauty Bar & Co.

Both Bak and Manzer say they are very pleased with the turnout and they are looking forward to the other summer events that are set to be hosted in the community.

Sydney Bell, left, paints Wilford Burnett’s face. A variety of children’s activities were provided to allow children to explore and have fun, all while celebrating Canada. Photo courtesy of the Town of Peace River.

Town of Peace River Mayor Elaine Manzer greets the crowd at the Baytex Energy Centre on July 1. She was pleased to see such a great turnout, Photo courtesy of the Town of Peace River.

The Town of Peace River had its new fire truck on display for the public to see. Note the Canada flag at the top!

Dream Dance Circus from Grande Prairie provided a balloon artist to make creations for children. The circus company is a non-profit organization that thrives on bringing the joy of circus to those who want to participate in activities that enrich their overall experience of life. Photo courtesy of the Town of Peace River.

The Baking Fairy Jeanette Middleton, left, brought a variety of goods to sell to visitors at the Baytex Centre. Helping her is her sister, Jennifer Regal.