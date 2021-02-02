Town receives request for new restaurant

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The next step in building a Tim Hortons in High Prairie has taken place.



The Town of High Prairie posted a development permit on its Website last week for the “construction of a drive thru restaurant discretionary use” at 3801-51 Ave.



It is the location of the proposed Tim Hortons.



To follow the law, the Town must provide people a chance to respond. Any appeal shall be in writing to the Town stating grounds for the appeal and delivered personally to the Town’s development officer, or by registered mail, no later than Feb. 11. An application fee of $200 per appeal applies.



The on-again off-again Tim Hortons has been in the works for many years, frustrating all parties with delays.



However, work at the site a few months ago by Joe Quartly Trucking fueled optimism something may happen soon. The application for the permit indicates the project is moving forward again.