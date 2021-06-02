Town scores grant for REALice in arenas

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A grant has been approved to help the Town of High Prairie install a cost-saving ice system in local hockey arenas.



CAO Rod Risling announced the grant to install the REALice flood water alternative system in the Sports Palace and Gordon Buchanan Recreation Centre to council at its regular meeting May 25.



“It will be installed in time for the start of the 2021-22 hockey season,” Risling says.



The Town received a rebate of $25,900 from the Recreation Energy Conservation Program of the Alberta Municipal Climate Change Action Centre, he says.



He says the grant provides 75 per cent of the $33,000 cost for the system for the two arenas.



High Prairie and Big Lakes County will each contribute $5,000 for the project, Risling says.



The REALice hot flood water alternative reduces utility costs associated with the heating of water for ice resurfacing,” Risling says.



“This new technology has a payback of less than two years if we can qualify for a provincial grant.”



Risling says the process involves changing the chemical composition of water so it doesn’t need heating before flooding.



He notes the process “changes the molecular structure of water”.



The grant was recommended by the joint recreation committee of High Prairie and Big Lakes at its meeting Feb. 19.



High Prairie council approved the recommendation at its regular meeting March 3 while Big Lakes supported the recommendation at its regular meeting March 10.



A growing number of communities are installing REALice in their areas because research shows the benefits.