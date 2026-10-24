Town settles for 50/50

It wasn’t exactly what they were hoping for, but they can live with the result.

High Prairie town council agreed at its Oct. 13 meeting to proceed with hiring a regional economic development officer, but they will have to pay a bit more than they wanted.

Town council wanted Big Lakes County to pay 60 per cent of the costs while county council countered with a 50-50 split. High Prairie provides office space while BLC provides a vehicle and expenses.

Town CAO David Joy recommended the proposal although council earlier expressed a desire to pursue for a 60-40.

Big Lakes favoured the 50-50 cost split citing the cost sharing already occurring for other shared programs in the Inter-Municipal Collaborative Framework Agreement.

Councillor Herman Minderlein favoured the 50-50 split but only if BLC paid all vehicle expenses. Councilor David Temple quickly agreed.

Council forwarded their proposal to Big Lakes County for debate at is meeting the next day.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News