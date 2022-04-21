Town silent on worthy citizen nominees

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Not a single nomination!

It was the news heard from Town of High Prairie CAO Rod Risling regarding nominations for 2020 and 2021 Citizen-of- the-Year nominations.

“None to date,” Risling told council at its April 13 meeting.

It prompted council to extend the deadline another month, although a specific date was not cited. They also agreed to advertise for nominations on their website, electronic sign and newsletter.

Councillor Judy Stenhouse proposed another option, however.

“Why not recognize all citizens?” she asked, due to perseverance shown during the two-year pandemic or, as Councillor Sacha Martens said later, “community resilience”.

“Is that even an option?”

“I think it would be, replied Risling, noting the decision was council’s.

If council chose to go that route, it would not be the first time the community was recognized. In 2011, at the suggestion of citizen Chris Clegg, council recognized the volunteers in the community involved in the wildfire efforts.

The first 50 names were placed on a newly-created Citizens Monument in 2001. To date, 96 citizens have been selected including 56 men and 40 women. The last two inducted were in 2019 when Marilyn Emter was chosen for 2018 and Ken Melnyk for 2019.

The award is an opportunity to nominate and honour a High Prairie and area citizen who enhances the quality of life in High Prairie by persevering, promoting, and carrying out positive and significant small town community values and traits. Council will consider choosing a citizen for 2020 and 2021.

Nomination forms can be picked up at the town office or downloaded from the Town’s website at www.highprairie.ca