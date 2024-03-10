Town taking advice from resident on hiring practices

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie will now engage in third party help when hiring potential employees related to staff.

CAO Bill McKennan revealed the new plan at council’s Feb. 27 meeting after answering questions from Lori McKay, who appeared as a public delegation.

McKay brough up the matter where McKennan’s son was hired as accounts payable and development clerk despite assurances from council he was the best qualified candidate for the job.

McKay described the hire as “poor optics” which was a sentiment shared by many when the matter was first discussed at council’s Feb. 13 meeting. McKennan stated again he was not part of the hiring.

“I had no engagement in the process,” he told McKay.

At the Feb. 13 meeting, McKay called the hiring “nepotism” and expressed concern McKennan may have had influence in the decision.

Businessman Ron Shunter also questioned the hire.

“The hiring practices warrant some additional discussion,” he said.

Later, Dan Vandermeulen replied the Town should have brought in an independent party to help with the hire.

“This is very poor optics,” said Vandermeu len, adding the hire undermined public confidence.

Later, Darcy Foster also spoke calling the hire nepotism.

“It’s embarrassing,” he told council.