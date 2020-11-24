Town wants their money back – for now!

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

High Prairie town council was left in the odd situation last week of having to ask for money back which was earmarked for a cancelled event.



In 2019, council donated $5,000 to the High Prairie Horseshoe Club to host the Canadian Horseshoe Championship and Western Canadian Classic in 2020.



However, because of the pandemic, both events were cancelled.



The Town has since received a letter from the local club informing them they will be hosting the same two events in 2022.



“With the events being cancelled and funds not being used, administration needs council to make a decision on how the funds should be handled,” CAO Rod Risling wrote in a report to council.



The unlikely scenario is the new council to be elected in 2021 may not support the club’s request, but would be bound by the old council’s decision.



Council agreed to ask the local club to return the money and re-apply in August 2021, in time for 2022 budget approval.