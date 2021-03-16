Town won’t pay for company’s blunder

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

The Town of High Prairie is standing firm after a mistake was made by the company building its new fire truck.



Fire chief Trevor Cisaroski reported to council at its March 9 meeting that the company built the base of the hose 11 inches higher than previously agreed.



It would, said Cisaroski, make the base seven feet high which would cause problems for firefighters while performing their duties.



The company, added Cisaroski, attempted to dismiss the error to no avail before he produced the plans.



The company will fix the error but the bad news it will take another 10-12 weeks for delivery. It was a small price to pay, council agreed, for a better truck over its 20-25-year life span.



There is no extra cost to council being it was the company’s error.