T&R Day ends with Every Child Matters Walk

National Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30 was marked in High Prairie as three local organizations partnered to host a day of events at the High Prairie Children’s Centre. The event was co-hosted by the High Prairie and District Children’s Resource Council, the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre and WJS Canada social services agency. The day started with a smudge and morning prayer by Elder Joyce Hunt, a Kairos Blanket Exercise led by Cor Goulet and Carrie MacGillivary and bannock for lunch. The day concluded with an Every Child Matters Awareness Walk from the High Prairie Children’s Centre to the High Prairie and District Museum.