Tracey new Girouxville councillor

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A vacant seat on Village of Girouxville council will soon be filled.

Devon Tracey will become a new councillor next month after winning the seat by acclamation.

She was the only candidate to file papers by the nomination deadline Nov. 14 at noon, CAO Estelle Girard says.

Tracey fills the seat that became vacant after Kelly Elliott resigned as councillor effective Sept. 16.

As a result, the village does not require a byelection that was scheduled for Dec. 12.

Tracey is scheduled to be sworn in at the next monthly council meeting Dec. 14, Girard says.

Tracey did not respond to several phone calls inviting comment by South Peace News.

When she takes official office, council will be served by four members.

Girouxville council is authorized to have five members, which includes the mayor elected by council.

At its regular meeting Sept. 14, council granted then-mayor Alain Dion a leave of absence.

The date of his return was unknown at that time and remains unknown, Girard says.