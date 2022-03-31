Trade show returning to Peace River

More than 80 exhibitors will fill the Baytex Energy Centre for the Peace River Spring Trade Show hosted by the Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce. Photo by Lori Day.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The Peace River Spring Trade Show is back April 8-9!

Peace River and District Chamber of Commerce is delighted the popular event returns after being cancelled in 2020-21 by COVID-19 restrictions.

Chamber president Peter Herritt invites everyone to the annual event that promotes a variety of businesses in the region and beyond.

“Welcome Back is the theme,” Herritt says.

“We are superexcited to have the trade show in person to be able to provide even more support for businesses.”

He notes it will be the first trade show in the new Baytex Energy Centre, located at the site of the former Kinsmen Arena, located at 9810 – 73 Ave.

The trade show will be open April 8 from 4-9 p.m. and April 9 from 10 am. to 5 p.m.

More than 80 exhibitors will be featured, says chamber executive director Ramona Thoma.

She says the show will spotlight a variety of businesses including home-based, non-profit organizations, municipalities, financial services, realty, farm equipment, vehicles, travel trailers and various other exhibitors.

The number of exhibitors is down from 2019.

“In previous years, we have sold out of space,” Thoma says.

“I heard from a lot of past exhibitors who said they are unable to participate due to staff shortages.”

Besides local participants, exhibitors will come from all over the Peace Country, to Slave Lake and as far away as Edmonton, she says.

Organizers expect 2,000 people a day and about 3,500- 4,500 over the two days, Herritt says.

Children up to six years of age can have fun with activities by Peace Playland with a roller coaster and ride-on toys.

A stage area on the show floor will be set up for three presentations.

Sweet Pea Clothing Fashion Show is scheduled for April 8 at 7 p.m. and April 9 at 2 p.m.

A presentation to promote the Women in the North [WIN] Conference 2022 event in Peace River on April 20 will be on stage April 9 from 11:30 a.m. to noon. Community Futures Peace River business advisor Sherry Crawford and WIN project co-ordinator Vanessa Burns will explain the event.

A variety of door prizes will be given away.