A skilled trades program being promoted on Facebook by the Slave Lake Métis District aims to help Métis citizens across Alberta move from training into practical work experience.

The Voyageur Trades Program connects apprentices with experienced tradespeople and community-based projects, giving participants opportunities to develop their skills and earn hours toward their apprenticeship.

According to the program’s website, the initiative is intended for people ready to take the next step in their trade. Its focus is on experience gained at working job sites rather than through simulated training.

“We are proud to support Alberta Métis citizens in building careers in the skilled trades. This program is about opportunity, mentorship, and ensuring that Métis people are part of Alberta’s growing workforce,” says Dylan Turner, associate director of provincial projects and initiatives, on the website.

Apprentices work alongside Red Seal journeypersons and gain experience across different job sites and projects. The website says participants earn apprenticeship hours recognized by Alberta Apprenticeship and Industry Training while developing skills.

Mentorship is a central part of the program. Throughout their placements, apprentices receive guidance intended to help them strengthen their abilities, build confidence and understand the expectations of their chosen trade.

The program describes its role as a bridge between training and employment, allowing participants to apply what they have learned while continuing to work toward certification and longer-term careers.

The work also has a community focus. Apprentices take part in projects that support Métis citizens, organizations and non-profit groups, rather than practising solely in a classroom or training environment.

Possible projects include renovations and repairs to community spaces, upgrades to non-profit facilities, small-scale construction and maintenance or improvement work.

The website says these assignments give apprentices opportunities to learn teamwork, adapt to job-site conditions and follow a project from beginning to completion.

Participants can also see how their work benefits the people and organizations using those spaces.

The program links its approach to anticipated demand for skilled workers in Alberta. Its website points to expanding construction and infrastructure needs, along with retirements expected to create openings in the workforce.

It cites a projection that more than 40,000 Alberta construction workers will retire by 2033. It is a figurepresented as a forecast, rather than a count of current vacancies.

Beyond individual placements, the initiative says it aims to strengthen the Métis workforce, increase participation in the trades and support community development through skilled work.

Its stated goals include helping participants build career pathways that offer stability, growth and ongoing opportunities, while developing skills that remain useful beyond a single project.

People interested in learning more about the Voyageur Trades Program can visit voyageurtrades.ca/about/ for information about its approach, apprenticeship experience and community-focused projects.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News