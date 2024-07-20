Traffic-stopper!

Things went haywire in a big way on Highway 2 on June 19, just north of the Athabasca River Bridge. A transport truck hauling wire of some kind lost control, tipped, slid and spread its load all over the highway. The highway was closed for a couple hours while the mess got cleared away. According to Slave Lake RCMP, the driver was not hurt. He told police his right front wheel had dropped off the hard surface and when he tried to correct, he lost control. A ticket was issued, says RCMP S/Sgt. Casey Bruyns.

Photo courtesy of the Lesser Slave Lake Regional Fire Service, which had units on the scene from Smith and Slave Lake.