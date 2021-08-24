Train whistles could be silenced in HP

Trains blowing their whistles through High Prairie could be a thing of past as Town of High Prairie council considers a train whistle cessation bylaw suggested by a local resident.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Sounds of trains blowing their whistles through High Prairie could be silenced if a local resident gets his wish.



Brett Hawken called on Town of High Prairie council to create a train whistle cessation bylaw at its regular meeting Aug. 10.



“If CN says no, it’s too bad for me,” Hawken says with a chuckle.



A resident of High Prairie for two years, he says it would be nice to get a sound sleep without the train whistles.



Mayor Brian Panasiuk agrees.



“It’s the 3 a.m. whistle that’s bad,” Panasiuk says.



Hawken says it’s possible to ban the whistles.



“I’ve done the research,” says Hawken, who is employed with Big Lakes County as director of community and protective services.



He says cessation bylaws are active in the City of Leduc and the City of Spruce Grove, both suburbs of Edmonton.



Council directed CAO Rod Risling to research a bylaw and present a report and recommendation to council.



“It will come back to council and we’ll look at it,” Panasiuk says.



However, two councillors say a bylaw may be a challenge to get on track.



“It’s very difficult to get changed,” Councillor Michael Long says.



“We have three crossings.”



Councillor Arlen Quartly agrees.



“You’re dealing with safety regulations,” Quartly says.



“It’s still a tall order.”



But he says it’s worth the effort to consider it.



“If we can make it work, why not,” Quartly says. “As long as it’s safe for the community.”