Trap shoot event honours Hazen

One of the competitors prepares to shoot during the inaugural D Hazen All-Peace Trap Shoot held the Aug. 13-15 in High Prairie.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

The inaugural D Hazen All-Peace Trap Shoot was held Aug. 13-15 at the DVine Trap Range north of High Prairie.



A total of 21 shooters competed in the event to honour Dennis Hazen, a longtime High Prairie resident, who was instrumental in getting trap shooting organized in the High Prairie area.



Jesse and Lynn Smith hosted the event at their trap range on Range Road 163.



“I have always appreciated the work and effort Dennis has put into shooting events in the High Prairie region,” Jesse Smith says.



Hazen was also one of the leaders that started the High Prairie Gun Show in 2002.



“Hosting the trap shoot is my way to honour all the work Dennis has and continues to do for the shooters in the region,” Smith says.



Jesse Smith was the event champion with an overall high of 558 points.



Matthew Belley was the winner of the A Division with 541 points.



Gary Koenig was the winner in the B Division with 515 points.



Justus Smith was the winner in the C Division with 523 points.



Competitors in the official Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Association event travelled from as far away as Edson, Calgary, Edmonton, Byemoor, Wainwright, Lloydminster and Cold Lake.



Trap shooters competed in youth and seniors’ divisions and enjoyed a weekend of fun and camaraderie.



Competition started Aug. 13 with the preliminary shoot and progressing into the high overall competition Aug. 14. An entertaining Annie Oakley competition and a handicap competition were held in the evening.



Action wrapped up with 200 doubles and a handicap Aug. 15.



Many participants who visited the Peace County for the first time were impressed by the region.



“I was watching it get greener and greener as I came north, and the air here is very clear compared to where we are,” said one visitor.



“I would never have come up to High Prairie except to participate in this shoot, but I am glad I came up,” says another visitor.



“I will certainly return to this annually,” another person says.



The weather provided temperatures of above 30C with winds on Saturday to some rain and wind on Sunday.