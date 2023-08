The High Prairie Fish and Game Association hosted its event the fifth annual Registered Provincial Trapshooting Association Trapshoot on the Heritage Day long weekend Aug. 4-6. “We probably had about 20 competitors,” says Darrell Basarab, one of the organizers. The event was part of the Alberta Trap Association where scores at various events are accumulated over the season with the Amateur Trapshooting Association based in the United States.

Francis Kachuk, left, and his mother, Louise Lepage of Joussard, get ready to compete at the fifth annual Registered Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Association Trap Shoot in High Prairie from Aug. 4-6.

Rod Smith sets up clay pigeons in the trap machine carousel in the trap house at the fifth annual Registered Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Association Trap Shoot in High Prairie from Aug. 4-6. The carousel holds 545 clay pigeons.

Levi Bilyk, left, and his brother Liam Bilyk, both of High Prairie, aim at the target at the fifth annual Registered Alberta Provincial Trapshooting Association Trap Shoot in High Prairie from Aug. 4-6.