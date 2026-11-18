A new Alberta travel app is preparing to launch with an invitation for residents to help shape its content by contributing photographs, stories and corrections in exchange for points toward prizes.

Sheila Willis, founder of travel-ING on, says the launch will run Nov. 15-17 in Edmonton. The initiative will introduce the travel-ING on app while opening a public participation campaign aimed at preparing it for the summer travel season.

Willis describes the approach as building “for you and with you,” with Albertans helping develop a resource that combines community information, activities, history and travel services.

The launch begins with an informal drop-in gathering Nov. 15 from 4-8 p.m. at an Edmonton venue still to be confirmed. A more formal display follows Nov. 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the drill hall at the Prince of Wales Armouries.

An official announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. during the Nov. 17 event. Videos will run throughout the display to explain what the app does.

Willis says everyone is welcome at the launch events, which are drop-in gatherings.

The participation campaign, called the Great Alberta travel-ING on Quest, will allow people to earn points by submitting a photograph, suggesting an addition or identifying information that needs correcting. The campaign ends April 30, with prizes to be awarded afterward.

Willis says the goal is to give locals a sense of ownership in an app built by Albertans for Albertans. She is also encouraging contributions about Alberta’s history.

Several municipalities have expressed interest in participating, she says, but need to see the launched app to understand what information is available. Participants and members will be able to review its content and edit information where appropriate.

Heritage societies can contribute information by becoming members, an option Willis says could help attract visitors to their organizations and regions.

The app is designed to bring up the nearest community menu with one touch wherever a user is in Alberta, Willis says. Each menu identifies the community and provides access to history and stories, indoor and outdoor activities, travel services and other services.

A search button has been moved to the top right of the screen and is also available through the keyboard, changes Willis says are intended to improve convenience and functionality.

Other changes respond to feedback from a person who is colour-blind. Primary icons now incorporate shapes while retaining their colour coding, giving users another way to distinguish them.

A small circle beneath each icon uses colour to indicate treaty territory. Community menus also include a written description of the treaty territory in which the community is located.

Willis says the app is intended to offer a learning experience alongside its travel information. Descriptions of territories will be updated to include Métis districts.

Information maintenance has also changed, with local links uploaded automatically as new information is updated. Willis says the upgrades are intended to improve consistency and reduce staff time, making the operation more cost-effective.

A members and specials section lists current business members and identifies businesses offering deals to the public. Users can also search for local discounts and giveaways, while travelling members can access special offers.

The travel-ING on Tourism Cooperative has arranged discounted hotel rooms at the Holiday Inn near 170th Street and 113th Avenue in Edmonton. Willis says the booked rates are available for anyone to use.

The launch coincides with other gatherings that Willis hopes will bring potential participants to Edmonton. A tourism economic development forum dinner with the premier and an industry awards event is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Willis says ING on was nominated for an award but is not a finalist.

An annual conference for Alberta’s community and co-operative sector is also taking place Nov. 17. Willis hopes visitors can attend both events, with the app display ending at 4 p.m. and the conference gathering beginning at 7 p.m.

She says inviting officials already in Edmonton could also limit additional travel and fuel use.

The launch comes nearly a year after the co-operative received an emerging co-op award, Willis says. This year, it is launching the app associated with that recognition.

For Willis, the launch is also the start of further public involvement: residents can explore what is available, suggest changes and help build the information before the summer season.

Sara Driedger

South Peace News