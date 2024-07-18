Treaty 8 organizer breaks the silence

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

“Unwelcome” is how a Treaty 8 First Nations Cup Treaty 8 Hockey Tournament organizer describes the Town of High Prairie’s efforts to keep the event in High Prairie.

Clyde Goodswimmer says efforts made by the Town of High Prairie made them feel “unwelcome” so they decided to look elsewhere in the spring of 2023. Slave Lake was that “elsewhere” where Goodswimmer says town officials treated them with the respect that was lacking in High Prairie.

As a result, after many successful years of fan support, plus many hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic benefit to High Prairie businesses, organizers signed a two-year agreement to go to Slave Lake who gladly reaped the rewards.

It was the first time since organizers moved the tournament to Slave Lake in the spring of 2023 that they went public with their concerns.

Goodswimmer says organizers first approached the Town of High Prairie (joint recreation committee) about a possible reduction on ice rental. Not once, says Goodswimmer, did Mayor Brian Panasiuk or any member of town council meet with tournament organizers. Panasiuk later said, “We did everything we could” to keep the tournament in town. Panasiuk never denied not meeting with the group.

Instead, manager of recreation for the Town of High Prairie, Ramona Rollins, represented the Town. However, she was not authorized to give any discount on ice rental. Therefore, High Prairie’s offer was full adult rates the entire tournament.

“The rates were outrageous,” says Goodswimmer. “From 8 a.m. to midnight, No breaks.

“We said we can’t do this,” he added.

In a March 22, 2023 South Peace News story, High Prairie merchant Barry Sharkaw said he spoke with Treaty 8 organizers who confirmed they could “not get a deal on ice.”

It is when Treaty 8 organizers went looking elsewhere and approached Slave Lake.

“They (Slave Lake) gave us minor hockey rates, a really good deal,” says Goodswimmer.

“A sweetheart deal.

“We did not want to leave High Prairie but they forced us out.”

He adds a tourism group in Slave Lake helped tournament organizers regarding hotels.

Goodswimmer adds some Slave Lake businesses chipped in with discounts on pizza and coffee.

“They made us feel welcome,” says Goodswimmer.

Two other issues were later revealed. Once was that High Prairie town council was sitting on a community fund that in the spring of 2023 has $32,000 unspent. Not one penny was offered to help Treaty 8 offset ice rates despite the hundreds of thousands of dollars in economic benefit to the town. According to the policy, any donation can be initiated by any member of council.

Panasiuk’s comment that, “We did everything we could” never addressed possible use of the fund. Council was questioned why they did not use the fund and replied they never received a request but policy allows them to initiate a donation. Or at the very least, if council truly wanted to find a way to support the event, they could have changed policy.

Next, the joint recreation committee came up with a “tournament rate” but to this day, Goodswimmer says he has never made aware of the tournament rate.

South Peace News asked Panasiuk in a July 10 email why he did not advise of the tournament rate but he did not respond in his July 13 response. Panasiuk also did not address the question of why he has never met with Treaty 8 organizers. He had the opportunity to take the lead in negotiations.

Goodswimmer was also critical of the High Prairie RCMP.

“They (Slave Lake) treat us like people. They (High Prairie) don’t wait on the outskirts of town.”

Goodswimmer added Slave Lake RCMP met with Treaty 8 organizers to discuss issues. To his knowledge – her has not helped organize the tournament each year since its sinception – that never happened in High Prairie.

Despite all the issues, Goodswimmer says the tournament might return to High Prairie.

“The doors are open,” says Goodswimmer. “High Prairie is central. Fans like coming to High Prairie.

“But we have to talk to the Town. There are issues we have to talk about.”

Panasiuk did respond by email to inquiries July 13.

I have reached out to a Treaty 8 organizer,” he wrote, but not disclosing who.

“I do not want to say much publicly at this time to ensure future discussions are not impacted.”

Another Treaty 8 organizer spoke to South Peace News on the condition of anonymity. He said, in his opinion, given the past efforts of town council and the way they were treated, he felt it very unlikely the tournament would return to High Prairie until a new council is elected.