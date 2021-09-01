Trek aids firefighters

The Northern Trek for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation from Slave Lake to Valleyview made a stop in High Prairie on Aug. 26. Left-right, are High Prairie fire chief Trevor Cisaroski, firefighter Jennifer Anderson, Northern Trek runner Julien Bergeron, Big Lakes County deputy fire chief Luci Martinson, High Prairie fire Capt. David Martinson, Pyper Martinson and Fox Creek fire chief Shawn Watson, driving one of the escort vehicles.

Richard Froese

South Peace News

For the fourth year in a row, a firefighter from the Peace River area ran to raise funds for the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation.



Northern Sunrise County deputy fire chief Julien Bergeron completed his five-day Northern Trek from Slave Lake to Valleyview on Aug. 28.



“This run has raised the most funds so far,” Bergeron said during his stop Aug. 26 in High Prairie.



“We’ve raised just over $16,500.”



More than $60,000 has been raised in the Northern Trek for the CFFF since it started.



Bergeron founded the Northern Trek for CFFF in 2018 to promote healthy living through physical activity and to raise funds for the CFFF, which honours and remembers fire- fighters killed in the line of duty and supports their families.



The route for the 2021 Northern Trek was suggested by Slave Lake fire chief Alex Pavcek, Bergeron said.



“It’s been a really big hit,” Bergeron says.



“All municipalities along the route supported me either by having someone run along with me, provide an escort vehicle or some kind of hospitality.”



Many municipalities also donated funds upon request.



Bergeron travelled up to 50 km on some days and as low as 30 km on other days over the 210-km route.



He started the journey Aug. 24 from Slave Lake as he ran along Highway 2.



The young man doesn’t yet know the route for next year.



“Every year after I complete the Northern Trek, my body tells me not to do it anymore,” said Bergeron, 35.



“But within a couple of months, I decide to do it again and think of another route.”



Northern Trek has been an instant hit among fire departments across Alberta. Companies, firefighters associations and municipalities sponsored portions of the run with all funds going to the foundation.



Visit the Northern Trek for CFFF Facebook page or donate on the following link at https://www.canadahelps.org/en/pages/northern-trek-for-cfff/?