Tri-council wants to do business with HP

It’s what the Slave Lake Region Tri-Council wants to do with High Prairie town council.



A letter sent to council Jan. 22 from Slave Lake Mayor Tyler Warman, M.D. of Lesser Slave River Reeve Murray Kerik, and Sawridge First Nation Chief Roland Twin, asks High Prairie to join them in an economic endeavour.



The letter says the tri-councils work together locally to promote economic prosperity and now they want to expand regionally.



“We believe that working with our neighbouring communities is highly beneficial to all parties at the table,” reads the tri-council’s letter.



High Prairie town council is agreeing to meet with the tri-council.



At council’s Jan. 26 meeting, Mayor Brian Panasiuk said there was formerly a regional alliance [Lesser Slave Lake Economic Alliance] that fell apart.



“They’re trying to resurrect that,” he said.



“I think it’s a good idea. It never hurts to have those conversations.”



The letter does not state how many members of each council would attend, prompting Panasiuk to say it would be difficult to get all four councils together.



Gilroy also added he wondered why local First Nations and Big Lakes County were not invited. There was no indication in the letter either parties were sent a letter.



“I don’t want our town to be second class,” he concluded.



Panasiuk said council could “back out” if they were not satisfied in “getting our money’s worth out of the agreement”.



Councillor Donna Deynaka saw no harm in meeting.



“At this point, agreeing to meet with them and seeing exactly what they are looking at, I have no problem.”



The Tri-Council has since written Big Lakes County. The letter will be considered at its Feb. 10 meeting.