Trial for alleged carjacker postponed

Richard Froese

South Peace News

A trial for a man charged in connection to an armed carjacking Feb. 25 near Enilda has been postponed to the fall.



Jonah Chad Sawan, 25, of Slave Lake, was scheduled for trial June 1 in High Prairie provincial court.



“The accused was not in attendance in court due to a COVID-19 quarantine in the correctional facility,” says Andre Arseneau, chief Crown prosecutor for the Slave Lake Crown office.



The trial has been rescheduled to Oct. 6 in High Prairie.



The trial could be lengthy, although no time was stated.



Sawan faces 20 charges.



“We have at least three [peace] officer witnesses and at least two civilian witnesses,” Crown prosecutor Kelly Payne said when the matter was in court March 29.



Sawan is charged with robbery with a firearm, two counts of possession of prohibited weapons and firearms, possession of a dangerous weapon, possession of stolen property, dangerous operation of a vehicle, flight from police, resisting a peace officer, obstructing a peace officer, possession of a controlled substance, eight counts of fail to comply with release orders and two counts of fail to comply with probation



High Prairie RCMP arrested Sawan following an early morning carjacking near Range Road 154, says a news release from RCMP.



The incident began at 12:39 a.m. when police were alerted to a carjacking involving a firearm, says Cpl. Deanna Fontaine, media relations officer, Western Alberta District RCMP.



“The victim provided a male a ride and shortly after the male brandished an alleged firearm and told the victim to get out, fleeing in the vehicle,” says Fontaine.



“The victim did not sustain any injuries.”



Fontaine adds police located the vehicle near Valleyview, and successfully deployed a tire deflation device.



“The vehicle travelled another 30 km before it came to a stop and the suspect attempted to flee on foot. Police apprehended the suspect without further incident,” she says.