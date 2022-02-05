Trial for murder suspect scheduled to begin

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

An anticipated 10-day jury trial was scheduled to begin in Peace River Court of Queen’s Bench Jan. 31 on a suspect charged with second-degree murder.

Winston Derksen is accused of the Dec. 2, 2019, killing of Faisal Fadul Aden, 24, near Red Earth Creek.

Police said at the time that the victim’s remains were found two days later off Highway 88.

“RCMP responded to a complaint from a citizen who located a deceased male off Highway 8 near Red Earth Creek,” South Peace News reported in its Dec. 11, 2019 issue.

“An autopsy was conducted on Dec. 6 at the office of the Chief Medical Officer in Edmonton and the manner of death was determined to be a homicide,” the story added.

Major Crimes Unit later obtained surveillance photos of Derksen and a female at a gas station in High Level which ultimately helped lead to their arrest.

Derksen was originally charged with first-degree murder but had the charge downgraded.

The female co-accused in the case, Deidre Lafferty, is slated to have a preliminary hearing in October 2022.

The jury trial is being held in the offsite jury trial location in Peace River.

At the time of the crime, both accused resided in Yellowknife. Derksen was 30, Lafferty 21.