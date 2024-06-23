Triangle Mog Bog ditched for 2024

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Triangle’s popular Canada Day weekend of mud bog racing has been ditched for 2024.

Pioneer Thresher- mans Association president Henry Nyberg says the event scheduled for June 29-30 was called off at the association’s monthly meeting June 10.

The Western Alberta Motorsports Association has organized the event the past three years and has disbanded, he says.

“We heard that they weren’t holding it,” Nyberg says.

“We hope to have mud bog races return next year.”

For the past three years, the event has been organized by the motorsports association at the association’s grounds.

The event attracted 45 drivers in 2021, 37 drivers in 2022 and but only 15 in 2023.

Nyberg says the Pioneer association was hoping for a bigger event.

“We hope we get a lot more drivers than we did last year,” Nyberg says.

Traditionally held the weekend closest to July 1, the event has attracted drivers from High Prairie, Falher, Donnelly, Sturgeon Lake, Calais, Bezanson, Grande Prairie, Beaverlodge, Yellowhead County, High Level, Peace River, Drayton Valley and other parts of Alberta.

The mud bog weekend was revived in 2019, after it was cancelled in 2018 after six years due to a lack of organizers and volunteers.

When the weekend motorsports weekend started in 2012, it featured a demolition derby only, Nyberg says.

“Then we added the mud bogs,” Nyberg says.

Mud bog sports is growing popular in many parts of Alberta, he says, adding the event is a boost to the region.

“It brings a lot of people into the region and supports businesses in the community,” Nyberg says.

Before 2020 the mud bog weekend was held close to July 1 when the association hosted Canada Day festivities.

Since then, the association has dropped Canada Day festivities and hosts the Triangle Harvest Festival in September with activities that were offered July 1.