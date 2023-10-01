Triangle turns back clock for celebration

The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle held a Harvest Festival Sept. 16 at their grounds 15 km west of High Prairie. Several activities related to themes of events held years ago were featured including wagon rides, a lumberjack competition, blacksmith and flour milling demonstrations, and more. The highlight of the day was the antique tractor parade where about two dozen tractors, trucks and other farm implements are “fired up” and driven around the grounds. The day began with a breakfast and concluded with a supper and music jamboree.