Triangle turns back clock for celebration

The Pioneer Threshermans Association at Triangle held a Harvest Festival Sept. 16 at their grounds 15 km west of High Prairie. Several activities related to themes of events held years ago were featured including wagon rides, a lumberjack competition, blacksmith and flour milling demonstrations, and more. The highlight of the day was the antique tractor parade where about two dozen tractors, trucks and other farm implements are “fired up” and driven around the grounds. The day began with a breakfast and concluded with a supper and music jamboree.

The now-famous Kemp Bee Train was a popular activity providing a safe and enjoyable ride. Above, Greg Simpson and his daughter, Arielle Plante-Simpson, 3, of Sunset House, enjoy quality time together.

What is an old-time fair without some old-time lemonade? Ten-year-old Sadie Forseille, left, and Amelia Kemp, 10, served the tasty refreshment.

Sieg Holleis drives an old machine in the antique tractor parade at Triangle. It takes many hours to get the old machines in working order. An amazing feat in itself!

Michael Strebchuk drives an old Allis-Chalmers combine in the antique tractor parade. In the giant scheme of things, it was not that long ago these combines were used.

Analiese Plante, of Sunset House, tries her luck in bale dart. Once participants figured out the proper technique, high scores were attained.

Careful now, which way to go? Oscar Barrett, 5, of St. Isidore, was a willing participant in the blind mower race.