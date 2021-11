High Prairie St. Andrew’s School students were dressed as a variety of characters in the school’s annual Halloween parade of costumes on Oct. 29. Parents lined the southern perimeter of the school property to watch the students on parade.

Kindergarten students in Colette Caron’s class dressed in colourful costumes. Standing, in the front, left-right, are Elias Krahn, Wyatt Melnyk, Prince Espinosa, Rhaya Gordon, Heidi Meniece and Averi Payne. Standing in the back, left-right, are principal Marc Lamoureux and Caron.