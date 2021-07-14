Truck stop to be built at Driftpile

Chris Clegg

Driftpile Cree Nation has announced it will be building a truck stop on the reserve just off Highway 2.

Source: Driftpile Cree Nation Facebook page

The announcement was posted on Driftpile Cree Nation’s Facebook page July 13.

The full service truck stop is scheduled to open in the summer of 2022 and will provide service to residential, commercial and recreational travelers.

The construction phase, including the civil groundworks, is being completed by Driftpile Cree Nation Enterprises, and expected to create 9-12 temporary jobs. After opening, the truck stop is expected to provide 20-26 full-time jobs to local community members.

The new venture will help build upon Driftpile Cree Nation’s economic future for self-sufficiency by generating revenue that will be invested back into the community while ensuring the Nation meets the essential needs of the community.