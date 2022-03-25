Twice as Nice plans fundraiser

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Members of the Twice as Nice Boutique Society in High Prairie hope to colour the region this summer bright yellow with sunflowers.

It is all part of a fundraiser to raise money for war-torn Ukraine.

Society president Diana Oliver says the national flower of Ukraine is the sunflower. After partnering with Stokes Seeds in Ontario, the society is selling packages of seeds March 30 and April 1 at its store located at 5211 – 49 St. in High Prairie.

“They gave us a good price,” says Oliver, referring to the bags of vintage seeds.

“It’s a fundraiser for a donation of a minimum of $10,” she adds.

“Every cent is for aid for the Ukraine.”

Oliver hopes people will buy seeds to support the Ukraine, then plant them all over the region. Anyone purchasing seeds will also be asked to sign a book, if interested, regardless of age.

The seeds will be on sale March 30 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and April 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Sorry, interested people must attend the store to buy seeds.

Monetary donations are also welcome.

Twice as Nice is also making a $2,500 monetary donation to the cause.