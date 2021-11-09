Twice is Nice donates to charities

Twice is Nice Boutique executives and directors made a donation Oct. 28 to the Heart River Foundation with proceeds going toward exterior enhancement at Pleasantview Lodge in High Prairie. Seated in the front row, left-right, are Diana Oliver, Heart River board chair Myrna Lanctot and Barb Arseneault. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Len Brulotte, Marie Brulotte, Heart River CAO Lindsay Pratt, Rhonda Bruner, Phyllis Marx and Cathy Dusterhoft. All are affiliated with Twice as Nice except Lanctot and Pratt.

Chris Clegg

South Peace News

Several donations amounting to $30,000 were recently donated to various charity groups and organizations in the High Prairie region.

Twice as Nice Boutique donated the undisclosed sums [either cash or material items] to seven groups including J.B. Wood Nursing Home in High Prairie, Sucker Creek Emergency Women’s Shelter, Habitat for Humanity, High Prairie Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, the High Prairie Pleasantview Lodge expansion project, High Prairie St. Paul’s Roman Catholic Church, and High Prairie Elks.

Twice is Nice issued a news release stating they “are proud to share with the community.”

Twice is Nice opened its doors Jan. 27, 2021. They are a non-profit society relying totally on volunteers and the generous donations of clean, reusable furniture, household items and clothing.

“The society is most thankful to the residents and businesses of High Prairie and area, and the surrounding communities of Falher, McLennan, Valleyview, Peace River, Grande Prairie, Edmonton and Slave Lake Your kindness is absolutely appreciated and overwhelming. The volunteers have come forward to assist and are absolutely amazing.”

Twice is Nice made the donations after recognizing it is a difficult time for everyone during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Together, we hope that our small ‘touch of kindness’ will make a positive difference.”