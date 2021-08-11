Two couples to be added to BLC Wall of Fame

Bryan and Sandy Heroux

Neil and Maureen Renneberg

Richard Froese

South Peace News

Two couples who volunteer in their communities east of High Prairie will be added to the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame for their service.



Bryan and Sandy Heroux, of Faust, and Neil and Maureen Renneberg, of Joussard, were approved by council at its regular meeting June 9.



Both couples were the only nominations the county received.



High Prairie East – Banana Belt Councillor moved a motion to award both nominations.



“We’ve done that in the past,” Charrois says.



“Both couples are deserving of it.”



Each year, the county awards one or two nominees for the honour.



“The award is typically given out in June at the county barbecue,” says Pat Olansky, director of planning and development.



“However this year, it has been delayed due to the COVID pandemic.”



“Hopefully, we will be able to award them in person this year,” Olansky says.



The barbecue was cancelled last year because of COVID restrictions.



Council plans to discuss a date at its next council meeting Aug. 11.

-Bryan and Sandy Heroux:



Bryan and Sandy Heroux were nominated by Shelly Gladue and Melissa Gray.



“They truly deserve to be recognized on the Big Lakes County Wall of Fame,” the nominations states.



“Bryan and Sandy have gone above and beyond to ensure Faust is a great place to live.”



Both the Herouxs are lifelong residents of the county.



They are members of the Faust Harbour Authority for more than 20 years.



Brings has served as president and Sandy as secretary-treasurer.



They volunteer for the Faust Community League.



“Without Bryan and Sandy’s dedication, donations, volunteering and support, the Faust Harbour half the place it is today,” the nomination states.



“As our local harbour is a recreational attraction for the area, they work tirelessly, devoting many hours to ensure it is operated effectively and safely for all to enjoy.”



Bryan and Sandy have donated materials, equipment and labour for various projects throughout the years as the FHA budget is very limited.



For example, Bryan and Sandy spent one entire winter pulling out all the floating docks, completing necessary repairs and placing them back prior to the next boating season.



Last winter, Bryan, and Sandy spent many hours repairing and painting all of the garbage bins for the facility.



They also modified the docks to ensure they are wheelchair accessible for all harbour users.



Bryan and Sandy spent many hours planting and watering trees at the harbour trying to beautify the area.



They have donated many hours and equipment for the Faust Community League to plant and water the flowers around the hamlet.



Bryan and Sandy have also donated their time for local Christmas parties as “main guests” for the children.



They have attended numerous Faust Community League meetings, offering input and support where needed.



Bryan and Sandy a few years ago helped clean up the old graveyard site.

-Neil and Maureen Renneberg:



Neil and Maureen Renneberg were nominated by the Joussard Community Association.



They have been residents of the county since 1998.



Both members of the Joussard Community Association and the Joussard Homesteader Society for more than 20 years each, Neil has served as president while Maureen has served as secretary for each organization.



They have both been active in the regional cribbage club for about 15 years and Neil has served as the hamlet representative.



“Neil and Maureen are outstanding members of our community,” the nomination states.



“They are always willing to volunteer for any community event or function and also to help individual residents.



“Every community needs a Neil and Maureen.”



The have contributed to nearly every event in the past 20-plus years, setting up preparation, at the event and clean-up.



They were among the major planners and time contributors to plan and construct additional lots at Lakeshore Campground 20 years ago.



Neil served as president of the Joussard Community Association for three or four terms as a president of the Joussard Homesteader Society for three or four terms.



Maureen served as secretary for the JCA for about eight years and many more years including currently for the Homesteaders.



Maureen is also the Homesteader representative on the regional cribbage club executive.



Maureen and Neil are always available and knowledgeable as contacts for the community in general and the Homesteader Hall, such as opening and opening for rentals, contractors and meetings and basically anything that is needed.

The chosen few

Big Lakes County Wall of Fame recipients:

20ll

Howard Greer

Louise Zahacy

2012

Mable Goulet

Anton Kirt

2013

Annette Charrois

Louisa Rich

2014

Ray Duchesneau

Violet Komisar

Rudy Lubeseder

2015

Guy L’Heureux

Ethel Ruecker

2016

Wendell Ebbett

Robert Goulet

Eileen Will

2017

Ruth Brassard

Diana Oliver

Anne Porisky

2018

Stella Sware

Dianne Doerksen

2019

Don Ebbett

Robert Dalke

2020

Roberta Hunt

2021

Bryan and Sandy Heroux

Neil and Maureen Renneberg