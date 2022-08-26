Two positions open on Falher council

Emily Plihal

South Peace News

Town of Falher is currently seeking nominations to fill two councillor positions in the community.

The town received two resignations from council in June and thus is moving forward with a municipal by-election.

“If the Town of Falher has insufficient nominations by the end of nomination day as listed, there are legislative parameters that exist, says CAO James Bell. “Beyond this, the Minister of Municipal Affairs must be notified, and various legislatively enabled options exist.”

Falher council has designated Sept. 28 as municipal by-election day, with nominations open for four weeks prior to then. Nominations are now open and will close at noon on Aug. 31.

The Local Authorities Election Act governs both municipal and school division elections in Alberta. The act sets rules and regulations for candidates, donors, electors, and election administrators to follow before, during and after an election.

Bell notes that there are many benefits of sitting on council, most notably the opportunity to serve your community and to gain a better understanding of local government. The town encourages voters to review LAEA to gain a better understanding of Alberta municipal elections.

Next municipal election will be held on Oct. 20, 2025, meaning that current councillors will have a term until that date.

Once elected, councillors will be expected to participate on a number of other boards. Clearly, not every councillor will be appointed to every board, however they can expect to sit on an average of two to three committees. These committees could include: Alberta Bilingual Municipality Association, Regional Assessment Review Board, Employee Relations Committee, Falher Inter-municipal Library bibliotheque Dentinger, Falher Recreation Committee, Heart River Housing, Honey Festival Committee, Mackenzie Municipal Services Agency, Peace Library System, Peace Region Economic Development Alliance, Policy Review Committee, Disaster Services, Emergency Management Committee, Family and Community Support Services, Regional Airport, Smoky River Regional Committee, Economic Development, Physician Recruitment, Waste & Water Commission, Transportation Board, and others.

To learn more about nominations and how to run, please go on the town website at www.falher.ca.