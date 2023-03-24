Ukrainian culture in the spotlight

Ukrainian Culture Night was celebrated March 10 at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. The Ukrainian Cultural Society of High Prairie featured traditional food, dance and a slide presentation about Ukraine. More than 60 people attended the event, Friendship Centre executive director Carol Hanlon says. It was the second monthly cultural night at the Friendship Centre. Hanlon says the Friendship Centre plans to host monthly culture nights to promote other ethnic cultures in the High Prairie region. No date or ethnic culture has been selected for the next event. People wishing to have their ethnic culture showcased are encouraged to phone Friendship Centre project co-ordinator Bev L’Hirondelle at (780) 523-4511.

A variety of traditional Ukrainian food was served. Young boys, left-right, are brothers Timophey Makodzeba, 6, David Makodzeba, 5, and Mark Makodzeba. Standing in the back row, left-right, are Carson Kalita, longtime local Ukrainian resident, Jim Kovalenko, Vitali Nicholenko and Marko Zemko. Those in the right side in the photo are among three families who relocated to the High Prairie region in mid-February from war-torn Ukraine. Intermediate dancers in Zirka perform at the Ukrainian Culture Night at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. Front, left-right, are Ryan Thompson and Fredrick Thompson. Girls at the back, left-right, are Adelaide Venoit and Saydee Forseille. Intermediate dancers in the Zirka Dancers perform at the Ukrainian Culture Night at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. Left-right, are, Adelaide Venoit and Saydee Forseille. Beginner dancers in the Zirka Dancers perform at the Ukrainian Culture Night at the High Prairie Native Friendship Centre. Left-right, are Lauren Sharkawi, Hadley Zahacy and Elizabeth Venoit.